City of Trees Challenge allocates funds for Boise National Forest fire restoration

The funds will be used to restore land damage caused in the 2016 Pioneer Fire at Boise National Forest.

BOISE, Idaho — The Arbor Day Foundation has given $25,000 to the Nature Conservancy in Idaho, the City of Boise, and the Treasure Valley Canopy Network to plant 37,000 seedlings in Boise National Forest. These efforts will be part of the process of restoring land damaged by the 2016 Pioneer Fire.

This restoration project is the first major planting effort in the City of Trees Challenge, a ten-year initiative started by Boise City Council President Elaine Clegg. The challenge is to plant 100,000 trees within the city of Boise and 235,000 seedlings in Idaho forests.

1,000 trees were planted in October and November 2020, 500 of which were given to Boise residents. The funds are a great start to the goal of planting 235,000 seedlings by 2030, according to Council President Clegg.

"The City of Boise has set a big goal with concrete action to improve quality of life and fight the effects of climate change – to plant a tree for every household and a seedling for every resident," Clegg added. "We are excited to partner with the Treasure Valley Canopy Network, The Nature Conservancy in Idaho (TNC), and the Arbor Day Foundation to begin work on the second part of that goal with these 37,000 seedlings."

"We are delighted to be a part of the City of Trees Challenge as the lead partner in the seedling effort," said Mark Menlove, State Director for TNC in Idaho. "Planting trees has been identified as a natural climate solution to reduce greenhouse gases and to help our communities adapt to a changing climate. By working with both our urban and rural partners, we believe this effort will have a significant impact."

Ponderosa pine and Douglas fir will be planted in Boise National Forest this coming spring to improve the health of the soil, forest and wildlife habitat.

"The City of Trees Challenge highlights the importance of both restoring and protecting our nation's forests and bringing the benefits of community trees to our cities and towns," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We are proud to help preserve the beauty and the many ecological benefits of the Boise National Forest for generations to come."

