Two elk found shot and left to waste in Blaine County

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public's help in finding the persons responsible for killing and wasting cow elk shot north of Carey, Idaho.

Fish and Game officers received a report of two cow elk, one fully intact and the other partially processed that had been left to rot up Road Canyon along the Little Fish Creek Road.

A bull elk carcass was also found at the scene, but with an open antlered elk hunt at the time it is believed the bull was taken legally.

Anyone who saw a vehicle or individuals in the Road Canyon or Little Fish Creek Road area between Friday afternoon October 30 and early Sunday morning, November 1 is urged to contact Conservation Officer Brandyn Hurd at (208) 539-4403, or call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

A poaching report can also be filed online.

Callers can also report information about this incident or any incident involving a potential wildlife violation by calling the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers may remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a reward.

