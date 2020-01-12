Ada County turns Barber Pool into open space

The property is located near the intersection of Highway 21 and Warm Springs Avenue in Boise along the bank of the Boise River.

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution Tuesday which will designate the Barber Pool property as an open space and conservation area.



The 35-acre property is owned by the county. It provides valuable habitat for more than 60 species of mammals, reptiles and amphibians, 200 species of birds and is a refuge for migrating deer.

Commissioners say they approved the measure to protect wildlife.

"As a child growing up in Boise my family and I always found places to visit where we could revive our connection to nature," said Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo. "I am proud we are doing tangible things to protect our quality of life and our heritage for future generations."



The county is working with neighboring landowners and other stakeholders within the Barber Pool to help determine appropriate access.