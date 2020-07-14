Boise City Council to vote on purchase of 325 acres in the foothills

BOISE, Idaho — Boise city leaders are proposing an expansion into the foothills.
That expansion comes in the form of 325 acres, which sits just south of Hidden Springs.
The city wants to use $1.2 million in levy funds to buy the land.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says the land would allow better access to the foothills' popular trail system.
“It's so incredibly important that we recognize that more and more of us need to do that, want to do that and are doing that, given the times," said McLean. "It's the cheapest way that we can enjoy ourselves and find recreation, is to be on our Greenbelt, to be in our foothills."
City leaders want to use a portion of a $10 million levy to buy the land. That levy was approved in 2015.
Leaders will discuss the land purchase during next Tuesday's city council meeting.