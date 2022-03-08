Ada County officials remind public the importance of water safety following several drownings

Cold water can catch even the strongest swimmers off guard and ‘having that life jacket can really help you get your bearings,’ says Ada County Parks and Waterways.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — After three people presumably drowned at Lucky Peak in the last two weeks, Ada County Parks and Waterways are reminding people of the importance of life jackets.

None of those individuals were wearing life jackets. The water at Lucky Peak is the same water that flows through the Boise River, which program and education specialist Robbie Sosin said is about 60 degrees.

Cold water can catch even the strongest swimmers off guard. With extremely hot temperatures outside, he said cold water can shock your system and can lead to muscle cramps.

Wearing a life jacket, he said, can help reduce the risk.

“Having that life jacket can really help you kind of get your bearings and not have to worry about sinking so much,” Sosin said. “And you can just have to worry about getting back to a boat or on your raft or on the banks.”

If you forget your life jacket or simply don’t own one, there are several life jacket loaner stations throughout Ada County.

Sosin also said wearing a life jacket is like wearing a seat belt – it is not everyone’s favorite thing to do but can help save your life if something bad happens.

Watch more Local News: