Missing 16-year-old recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir

The water in the area where the teenager was reported to have fallen in is very deep

BOISE, Idaho — The 16-year-old teen who fell into the Lucky Peak reservoir over two weeks ago was just found, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine deputies.

The boy's body was found in the water near a dock, in the general area where he was reported to go missing, according to Patrick Orr with the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

The missing teenager was riding with another person on a watercraft in the reservoir when they were hit by a wave that caused the boy to fall into the water. According to the sheriff's office, the two people were not wearing life jackets.

The driver of the watercraft reportedly jumped into the water to rescue the boy, but was not able to locate him. Several people from a nearby boat tried to assist in looking for the teenager, but were unable to find him, as detailed in a news release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

The water in the area where he was reported to have fallen in is very deep, with temperatures in the low 60s.

Dive teams with the Ada County Sheriff's Office searched the water for nearly a week after the teen went missing, suspending dive operations on Monday, July 25; however, Ada County marine deputies remained on lookout during their daily patrol.

The night the boy disappeared, deputies spent more than an hour doing rescue dives, but could not locate him. They ceased their searches around 11 that night and "transitioned to recovery" the next morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The identity of the teenage boy has not yet been released, but his family has been contacted.

ACSO Marine deputies recovered a body from Lucky Peak earlier today who tentatively appears to be the 16-year-old boy who fell off a personal watercraft on July 18. The Ada County Coroner's Office is working on a positive ID and will provide an update at a later time. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) August 4, 2022

