Warehouse Food Hall opens tomorrow in downtown Boise

The Warehouse Food Hall is scheduled to open July 12. The food hall is a 29,000 square-foot space and featuring up to 20 food, beverage and retail vendors.

BOISE, Idaho — Warehouse Food Hall held a tour of the new location on 8th street on Monday, before it opens on Tuesday. At over 29,000 square feet, the food hall will include twelve tenant spaces and a common eating area.

The food hall is intended to be an extension of the 8th street dining district with space for 15 food and retail vendors. The Warehouse hopes to connect vendors with Boise residents and visitors.

Waffle Love, Rush Bowls and Neighbor Tim's BBQ are just a few of the vendors slated to appear in the downtown Boise location.

"It's kind of a boom in the food hall space all across the country," Warehouse general manager, Steve Steading previously told KTVB. "It really is an awesome opportunity to bring in local food and beverage operators into a common shared space, to create a community where we have programmed events and activities. It's an all-ages experience."

Once the location opens, The Warehouse Food Hall also hopes to have music at the facility, in addition to the different cuisines. Treefort Music Fest will also be a part of the new space.

The food hall will be opening shortly after BODO Cinema, formerly known as Regal Edwards movie theater, reopens later this year or in early 2023, according to Cinema West which runs The Village in Meridian. The movie theater on West Broad Street between 8th Street and Capitol Boulevard has been closed since the fall of 2020.

"The recent revitalization of Boise's downtown has been exceptional, and we are thrilled to be a part of it by adding an equally cool and hip movie theater to the mix," James Howard of Cinema West previously told KTVB. "We have a proven reputation for bringing an upscale movie-going experience to our guests and can't wait to give Boise's downtown locals and visitors the same opportunity."

