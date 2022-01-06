Boise's new Warehouse Food Hall holding job fair Thursday

The Warehouse Food Hall is scheduled to open July 12. The concept is a 29,000 square-foot space and features up to 20 food, beverage and retail vendors.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking for a job, downtown Boise's new food hall concept is holding a job fair Thursday.

The Warehouse Food Hall opens in Bodo on July 12. According to The Warehouse general manager, Steve Steading, the food hall is looking to hire 100 employees.

The concept is a 29,000 square-foot space and features up to 20 food, beverage and retail vendors.

"Each of our tenants will be there actively recruiting, looking for employees for their space," Steading said.

The Warehouse Food Hall is looking to fill multiple positions during Thursday's job fair, including bartenders, kitchen staff and supervisors.

Waffle Love, Rush Bowls and Neighbor Tim's BBQ are just a few of the vendors slated to appear in the downtown Boise location.

"It's kind of a boom in the food hall space all across the country," Steading said. "It really is an awesome opportunity to bring in local food and beverage operators into a common shared space, to create a community where we have programmed events and activities. It's an all-ages experience."

Who's ready for tomorrow? We are! UPDATES FOR THURSDAY'S JOB FAIR: • The job fair will take place on the SECOND floor... Posted by The Warehouse Food Hall on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

The job fair kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday and runs until 1 p.m. at The Owyhee. A second job fair is slated for 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Warehouse urges anyone who is looking for a job to bring their resume. The Owyhee is located at 1109 West Main Street in Boise.

Once the location is open next month, The Warehouse Food Hall also hopes to have music at the facility, in addition to the different cuisines. Treefort Music Fest will also be a part of the new space.

Watch more Local News: