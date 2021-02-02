Developer announces plans to build Boise's first food hall

BOISE, Idaho — Developers have announced big plans for BoDo in the coming year.
Hendricks Commercial Properties revealed Tuesday construction of a 29,000 square-foot building that will be the future home of Boise's first food hall.
The Warehouse Food Hall is located at 370 South 8th Street, the former home of retail outlets Ann Taylor, Upcycle and Urban Outfitters. Ground was broken on the project last week and completion is planned for around mid 2022.
The Warehouse will feature over 20 food and retail vendors, bringing together an eclectic mix of culinary talent and specialty retail. Common seating and amenities will be scattered throughout the market, and new storefronts will give way to patio seating for outdoor interaction.
"Our vision for the food hall is to embrace local brands in a dynamic space with different looks and feels," said Rob Gerbitz, CEO of Hendricks Commercial Properties. "We believe Boiseans and visitors alike are looking for new experiences and opportunities to take in all that Boise has to offer. This project is going to do that and it will keep them coming back for more."
Future plans for the Wisconsin-based real-estate developer include continued rejuvenation of the former retail spaces at 8th and Broad, along with a boutique hotel project to be located near the Owyhee, breaking ground in 2022.
