Construction begins on downtown Boise public park and office building

The nine-story building and half-acre park will open in the summer of 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — Construction has begun on a big project at 11th and Bannock streets in downtown Boise. What used to be a concrete parking lot for years, in the summer of 2021, will be a nine-story office building and a half-acre public park.

Doug Woodruff, Assistant Development Director for Capital City Development Corporation, said there is a lack of open space in downtown Boise and there's a need to make improvements.

The redevelopment agency held a number of open houses over the course of a decade to get a feel for what people wanted to replace the concrete parking lot. To no surprise, people wanted to see more artwork and outdoor dining areas.

“We really view this as a new spot in downtown for residents, city workers and tourists alike to all comedown and enjoy community gatherings and even just outdoor lunches,” Woodruff said. “It’s really important that we make public investments that help address the growth challenges that the Treasure Valley are facing. Right now the demand for housing is so high in the Boise area that making investments like this in open space that really provide amenities for the residents we are seeing moving downtown to the new apartments that are being built.”

Real estate development company Rafanelli & Nahas is creating a nine-story tall office building with restaurants to be on the bottom level. Adjacent to the building will be the public park.

The park will be just under a half-acre. It will have a grass-event lawn, stage area, outdoor seating, and a 23-foot-tall gentle breeze tree structure with individual leaves that move with current weather patterns.

The CDCC believes that the new development will help address some of the many challenges growth has brought to the Treasure Valley.

“We are looking for ways to support the economic recovery of the state of Idaho and the city of Boise as well, we are glad to see that we can employ local jobs, construction jobs, on-site, and make this reinvestment into the community,” Woodruff said. “So we're glad to see that these project dollars are going right back to local contractors and their workers and their families.”

It is unknown what company or business will fill the space inside the office building.

