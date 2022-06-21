BoDo movie theaters to reopen with new owner

Cinema West runs The Village Cinema in Meridian. The company plans a "boutique cinema" in downtown Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — A downtown Boise movie theater that's been closed since the fall of 2020 will reopen late this year or in early 2023, Cinema West announced Tuesday.

The former Regal Edwards Boise Downtown opened in 2005 as a nine-screen movie theater on West Broad Street between 8th Street and Capitol Boulevard as part of the BoDo development. Cinema West, based in Petaluma, California, is taking over the theater. The company plans to turn the existing nine auditoriums, plus two new ones, into "an upscale, boutique cinema," according to a news release from Cinema West, which operates Village Cinema in Meridian, Magic Valley Cinema in Twin Falls and 14 locations in California.

Among the planned changes for the theater, to be named BoDo Cinema, are luxury electric recliners, chaise loungers-for-two, new carpeting, and larger wall-to-wall screens. The two largest auditoriums will be upgraded with giant screens paired with Dolby ATMOS audio. Of the 11 auditoriums, two will be designated as VIP rooms to accommodate private screenings for groups and small event gatherings. Cinema West says the lobby and common areas will be "re-stylized to create a more cosmopolitan atmosphere of the former neon-clad shell."

"The recent revitalization of Boise's downtown has been exceptional, and we are thrilled to be a part of it by adding an equally cool and hip movie theater to the mix," said James Howard of Cinema West. "We have a proven reputation for bringing an upscale movie-going experience to our guests and can't wait to give Boise's downtown locals and visitors the same opportunity."

Cinema West plans to open BoDo Cinema either late this year, in time for the holidays, or early in 2023.

Hendricks Commercial Properties now owns the building that houses the theater. The building is also home to The Warehouse Food Hall, which is scheduled to open on July 12.

