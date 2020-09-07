Valley County Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman

40-year-old Laura and her dog were last seen in the McCall, Donnelly area.

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — The Valley County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing woman from Valley County.

Authorities say 40-year-old Laura and her dog, Flora, were last seen in the McCall and Donnelly area. Laura was driving her 2020 Toyota Rav4 with Valley County plates.

Laura said she and her dog were going camping, but did not say where. It is possible the two may have went to the Upper Payette Lake or Pearl Creek, Northeast sections of Valley County.

Anyone with information regarding Laura's whereabouts are being asked to contact the Valley County Sheriff's Office at 208-382-5160.

