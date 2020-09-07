Boise police seek help locating missing 11-year-old girl

Kate was last seen Wednesday morning. She lives near 36th and Taft streets.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for help locating an 11-year-old girl.

Officers say Kate ran away from home Wednesday morning. She lives near 36th Street and W. Taft Street.

Kate is said to be 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

She may be wearing the same sweatshirt seen pictured in the photo, along with black slip on Vans.

She wears black glasses with red tape, and has a skateboard and a black backpack with a teddy bear on it.