Nampa Police asking for help identifying disoriented man

The man was found near 12th Ave S and 7th St. S, according to Nampa PD.

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police took to Twitter on Wednesday to ask the public for assistance in identifying a disoriented man.

The man was found in a disoriented state near 12th Ave S and 7th St S in Nampa, according to police.

Police say the man is stable and is being cared for. However, the man had no form of identification when he was found.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of this man is asked to contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257 or to message the department through Twitter.

