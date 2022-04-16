Two Treasure Valley farmers markets celebrate opening day

The Meridian Main Street Market and Capital City Public Market in Boise celebrated their opening day Saturday amid chilly Treasure Valley weather conditions.

BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Main Street Market and Capital City Public Market in Boise celebrated their opening day Saturday as summer in the Treasure Valley approaches.

Saturday's weather conditions called for a chilly day for patrons, but the opportunity to see local vendors and fresh produce at the markets is just beginning.

The Capital City Public Market's opening day was slightly different than previous years, as the market kicked off the season in a new location. Due to construction downtown Boise, the Capital City market set up shop at The Grove Plaza this year, the same location as the Holiday Market.

2022 marks the 28th year the market has been in Boise, operating since 1994. The Capital City Public Market offers agriculture items, art and specialty food from nearly 150 local vendors at the height of the season.

Capital City is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays. This year's slate is set for April 16 to Dec. 17. A list of vendors at the Capital City Public Market can be viewed here.

The Meridian Main Street Market also got underway Saturday morning amid the wet Treasure Valley weather conditions.

Around 40 vendors showcased their items in downtown Meridian, ranging from stone art and crafts, to fresh salsa and herbs. The market is formerly known as the Meridian Youth Farmer's Market.

Saturday's kick-off event also featured live music performances by Jessie Niebolt and Tom Taylor. The Meridian market's vendor map includes spaces for 90 vendors at the height of the season.

The Meridian Main Street Market is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, April 16 through Oct. 15. A list of vendors at the market on Saturday is included below:

The Boise Farmers Market, located at 1500 Shoreline Drive in Boise, celebrated its opening day April 2. The market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 29.

