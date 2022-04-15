Idaho's March unemployment drops to record low of 2.7%

Officials say there were just shy of 60,000 online job postings in Idaho during March 2022 - or 2.4 openings for every Idahoan looking for work.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The unemployment rate in Idaho fell to 2.7% in March, marking the lowest rate for the month since record-keeping began in 1976.

According to the Idaho Department of Labor, unemployment dropped by 1,385 people from February to March, leaving just 24,741 Idahoans on unemployment.

February's unemployment rate was 2.8%.

Meanwhile, total employment grew by 6,467 people to 907,537 in the same time frame. Labor force participation also inched upward to 62%.

Officials say there are still more jobs available than people to fill them, as many industries struggle to hire and retain workers.

According to Help Wanted Online, there were just shy of 60,000 online job postings in Idaho during March - or 2.4 openings for every jobless Idahoan looking for work.

In March 2021, unemployment was at 3.9%. The labor force has increased by 20,255 people in the last year, a 2.2% jump.

In addition, the number of unemployed Idahoans decreased by 30.5%, or 10,860 people in the last year, while the number of those employed rose 31,115.

Watch more Local News: