Busy east-west route in Meridian closing April 18-22

Pine will be closed from Locust Grove to Cloverdale as city crews inspect water line.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Drivers in Meridian will not be able to access Eagle Road from Pine Avenue Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 22.

East Pine Ave. will be closed between Locust Grove and Cloverdale roads as crews with the City of Meridian work on waterline inspections.

The closure begins at 5:30 a.m. Monday and is expected to end at 5 p.m. Friday. It will impact all westbound and eastbound through traffic on Pine. However, access to businesses off Pine Avenue will be maintained at all times.

Eagle Road will not be closed, but drivers will not be able to access Eagle Road from Pine Avenue.

The crosswalk at Eagle Road and Pine Avenue will also be closed, but all sidewalks will remain open. A temporary pedestrian crossing has been set up near the intersection.

Drivers are advised to use alternative routes until project work is completed. Detour signs are in place to alert drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists during the road closure.

