Two hurt in Canyon County crash involving cement truck and pickup

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Highway 20 about three miles east of Caldwell. Two people were taken to the hospital.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A collision between a Dodge pickup and a cement truck closed U.S. Highway 20 east of Caldwell for more than two hours Friday morning.

A spokesman for the Canyon County Sheriff's Office tells KTVB that both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released.

According to a patrol lieutenant, the pickup was headed northbound on Northside Boulevard. Witnesses say the driver failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the side of the cement truck. The impact of the crash was so forceful it knocked off the front axle of the cement truck and caused it to tip over.

Summer Days drove by the scene shortly after 6 a.m. and shared six photos of the crash that she posted to her Facebook page. Debris was scattered over a wide area on the highway.

Officers were on scene for about two-and-a-half hours. A section of the highway, about three miles east of Caldwell, was closed for most of that time.