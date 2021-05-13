Buhl man killed in head-on crash in Jerome

Idaho State Police say the 24-year-old man tried to pass in a no passing zone and crashed into an oncoming SUV head-on.

JEROME, Idaho — A 24-year-old man died on Thursday afternoon after a head-on crash in Jerome, Idaho State Police say.

Officials said the crash happened at about 2:15 p.m. at 650 Golf Course Road, in Jerome.

Maurilo Tobia of Buhl was driving a 2009 Pontiac G5 eastbound on Golf Course Road, according to police. He tried to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was driven by a 34-year-old Bliss resident.

The 24-year-old Buhl man died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, police say. His next of kin have been notified.

The second driver was taken by ambulance to a Twin Falls hospital. The extent and severity of their injuries are unknown.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.