Pedestrian struck and killed by semi on I-84 in Caldwell

State police are investigating the incident which happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police say a man died this morning after being struck by a semi truck on Interstate 84 in Caldwell.

Troopers say a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia was westbound on I-84 near mile marker 26 around 5:30 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

Police say the man died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. No information about the man or why he was walking on the highway has been released. It is dark at that time of day.

The truck driver was not injured.