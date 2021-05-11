Fiery crash blocking traffic on I-84 in Boise

Idaho State Police say at least one person appears to have suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

BOISE, Idaho — Interstate 84 was closed in both directions in west Boise after a semi-truck crashed into the median and burst into flames.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened at 7:36 a.m. and appears to involve vehicles that were traveling in both directions.

Troopers on scene are reporting that at least one person appears to have suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. No word yet on how many people were hurt in the crash.

Idaho State Police, Boise Police, Ada County Sheriff's deputies, fire and EMS are all responded to the crash near Five Mile Road (milepost 48).

Our photographer on scene was able to get a good look at the crash scene from the Five Mile Overpass. He says that it looks like the semi that caught fire went through the median.

Just after 9:30 a.m., ISP sent out an update that one lane of westbound I-84 is back open again.

Meanwhile, eastbound traffic is clearing and lanes will remain closed. Traffic is being diverted at Eagle Road (milepost 46).

Troopers say they appreciate motorists patience as they work to find answers to what caused the multi-vehicle crash, clear, and reopen the area.

We will continue to update this story when we get any updates.