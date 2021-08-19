Two dead after head-on wreck near Kooskia

Police say one driver crossed over the center line on U.S. 12 just before the collision.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — One man died at the scene and another was airlifted to the hospital, and later died, after a head-on wreck in Idaho County.

The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 12 east of Kooskia.

According to Idaho State Police, 33-year-old Nicholas J. Burkenbine of Grangeville was headed west when his Toyota Tacoma went over the center line into oncoming traffic.

The pickup was struck by an eastbound Dodge Durango driven by 60-year-old Peter Talbot of St. Augustine Florida.

Talbot, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

Burkenbine was taken by helicopter to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. Idaho State Police said Thursday morning that he died at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after being transferred there.

The collision blocked the highway for more than three hours. ISP is continuing to investigate.

Watch more Local News: