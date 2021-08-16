Missing Boise motorcycle rider found dead

The 40-year-old man was riding back from Idaho City when he lost control on a corner and went over the edge of a dropoff along Idaho 21.

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — A Boise man who disappeared on a ride home from Idaho City was killed when he veered off the highway and over a dropoff, the Boise County Sheriff said.

Bob Paterson, 40, was found dead Saturday afternoon about a mile and a half from the High Bridge on Idaho 21. Paterson's family had reported him missing Thursday after he failed to return from his ride.

According to Sheriff Scott Turner, Paterson was headed south on Highway 21 back towards Boise when he apparently lost control on a corner, went off the road, and over the edge. His motorcycle and body were found 250 feet down the steep embankment at about 4 p.m. Saturday when an Ada County Sheriff's deputy who was assisting with the Boise County search peered over the edge of the dropoff.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the crash, Turner said. The incident remains under investigation.

