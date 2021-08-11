Trucker survives after semi plunges into Salmon River

Officials say the truck driver went off the road on a blind corner, then down a steep embankment into the water.

RIGGINS, Idaho — A truck driver is alive and unhurt after a dramatic crash in Idaho County Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened at 4:13 p.m between White Bird and Riggins.

According to Idaho State Police, 60-year-old James Alden of Orting, Washington was headed south on U.S. 95 in a semi truck hauling paper products. Alden lost control and the truck went off the right side of the highway, down a steep embankment, and plunged into the Salmon River.

The trailer tipped over and broke apart, while the crashed truck sent oil and fuel spilling into the river.

Alden, who was wearing a seatbelt, was unhurt in the crash, and was able to get out of his truck safely.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office noted that the spot where the truck went off the road is a blind corner, and urged other drivers to be careful on that stretch of road.

Riggins EMS and Riggins Extrication responded to the scene along with the sheriff's office and ISP. The crash remains under investigation.