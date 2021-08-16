Boise State freshman and her mom killed in Oregon crash on the way to campus

Oregon State Police say the crash happened in Malheur County Friday morning when a semi collided with a van on Highway 95.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise State freshman and her mother were killed Friday morning when their van collided with a semi-truck on Highway 95 in eastern Oregon.

According to Oregon State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that an International semi-truck pulling a loaded cargo trailer was southbound on Highway 95 near Rome, Oregon, around 11:45 a.m. when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a Honda Odyssey van.

Troopers say the semi was driven by Eric Murwanashyaka, 22, of Abilene, Texas while the van was being driven by Rebecca Haselmann, 50, of Santa Clara, Calif.

Haselmann and passenger, Emma Nutter, 18, of Santa Clara, Calif., both died at the scene.

Murwanashyaka was injured and transported to an Idaho hospital. His condition has not been released.

Oregon State Police was assisted by Jordan Valley EMS and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Boise State University posted on Twitter that Haselmann and Nutter are mother and daughter and were on their way to Boise where the 18-year-old was about to begin her freshman year.

Boise State is saddened by the tragic loss of first year student Emma Nutter, and her mother Rebecca Haselmann, who died in a vehicle collision while traveling to Boise for school. We are grateful to the first responders in Malheur County, Oregon, who responded to the accident. pic.twitter.com/3fgJZMyin4 — Boise State University (@BoiseState) August 16, 2021

The family of the mother and daughter has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses. It has already raised more than $28,000.

The post says that both Emma and Rebecca always had positive attitudes, bright smiles, and an unforgettable, courageous laugh. And they will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have felt the warmth of their personalities.

It goes on to say that their sisters/daughters Audrey and Sydney Nutter and their father/husband Kevin Nutter lost two wonderful women to an unfortunate car crash on Friday, August 13th on the way to move Emma into her dorm at Boise State University.

