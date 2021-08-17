9 hurt in pair of wrecks in Chubbuck

The major wrecks happened just one mile and less than an hour apart.

CHUBBUCK, Idaho — Two separate collisions in the same area in Bannock County sent a total of nine people to the hospital Monday evening.

The first wreck happened at 5:13 p.m. on Interstate 15 in Chubbuck, at milepost 73.

According to Idaho State Police, 60-year-old Bryant Hafen of Idaho Falls was merging onto the interstate in a Dodge Ram pulling a utility trailer when he lost control.

The trailer hit a northbound Nissan SUV driven by 43-year-old Anna Whetten of Rigby, causing her vehicle to roll.

Seven passengers total were riding in Whetten's SUV. Two of them, who were not wearing seatbelts, were thrown from the Nissan as it overturned.

Everyone in the SUV was taken to local hospitals: Whetten and three of her passengers were transported by ambulance, while the remaining four were driven in a private vehicle. One of the passengers was later airlifted to another hospital.

Hafen was unhurt.

Emergency crews were still working on that crash when another major collision happened just a mile away on I-15 at 6:04 p.m.

ISP says 25-year-old Jazmine Trammell of Pocatello was headed north on I-15 when she failed to stop for traffic ahead of her and rear-ended a Dodge Ram. Trammell's Pontiac Bonneville then burst into flames.

Trammell was also taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The three people in the pickup she had struck were not injured.

The northbound interstate was blocked for five hours. Both wrecks remain under investigation.





Watch more Local News: