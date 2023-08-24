'Trench failure' in Boise's North End leads to 8-foot deep hole

This 'trench' is a storm drain pipe that has been in the ground around 80-100 years - those years of weather can cause it to fail.

BOISE, Idaho — A trench has failed in a Boise North End street, causing a visible hole about 8-feet deep and 8-feet wide.

The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) said the hole is located on Lemp Street between 20th and 21st streets and crews will be working to install barriers for safety.

This 'trench' is a storm drain pipe that has been in the ground around 80-100 years -- those years of weather can cause it to fail, causing the ground below to collapse and the asphalt above it to give out, an ACHD worker told KTVB. The Treasure Valley's most recent storm could have washed that supporting soil away, the worker said.

ACHD is in the process of consulting drainage engineers to formulate a plan for repairs, they said in a news release.

"They've taken precautions this evening... The crew is confident they put the barriers in the right place... For tomorrow, it's possible we will expand it further when we are able to do more (observation) of the opening," ACHD spokesperson Shandy Lam said.

Once barriers are in place, local traffic is allowed in the area. However, use alternate routes if possible. ACHD asks drivers to use caution and keep an eye out for road crews.

