Garden City's 'Flipside Fest' returns

There is less than one month until the second annual Flipside Fest in Garden City kicks off.

According to the Duck Club, the 2023 lineup includes 105 artists from Boise, around the country and some additional international artists.

Headliners include The Walkmen, who reunited earlier this year and previously played at Treefort.

(You may also remember their famous song, 'Heaven' which played at the end of How I Met Your Mother.)

Joining them are the L.A.-based band The Regrettes, electronic artist-producer George Clanton, Babe Rainbow, Chai and Frost Children.

The full lineup can be found here, along with more activities like Junkside Flipjam, artist talks, a flea market and other events.

Venues include the Main Stage, Visual Arts Collective (21+), Somewhere Bar (21+), Coiled Wines, Roots Zero Waste Market & Vervain Collective, PacePort, Wepa Cafe, The Drop, Push & Pour, Surel's Place, Barbarian Brewing, Telaya Wine Co and Sandbar.

Afterparties will also take place on Friday and Saturday night of Flipside Fest. Somewhere Bar will have drag afterparties on Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 from 10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Admission is included with a Flipside wristband or is $10 at the door.

The Flipside Fest Box Office is located outside of Main Stage and VAC at 3638 Osage St. in Garden City. and will be open on Sept. 22, 1 p.m. - 10 p.m., Sept. 23, 1 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Sept. 24, 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Festival passes are $89, weekend single day passes are $49 and a single day pass for Sunday is $39.





