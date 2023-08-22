Treasure Valley storm brings heavy rain and flooding

Boise was hit with three-quarters of an inch of rain in the first 25 minutes of a Treasure Valley storm.

IDAHO, USA — Boise was hit with three-quarters of an inch of rain in the first 25 minutes of a Treasure Valley storm on Tuesday evening. The first part of the storm moved through central Boise, while the second part moved through the Boise and Meridian areas. KTVB meteorologists expect the rain to abate by 9:15 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

There was a flood advisory and thunderstorm warning issued in Ada County, but was lifted before 9 p.m. There is also a flash flood warning issued for areas near Crouch and Lowman in effect until midnight.

There are currently several power outages throughout the area. According to Idaho Power, there is 156 power outages near the Boise Airport, 38 power outages off Victory Road and Cole Road, 43 power outages near Emerald Street and North Cole Road, 20 power outages in the North End and 168 power outages in downtown Boise. For more information, click here.

Additionally, Boise and the surrounding areas experienced a high amount of flooding.

Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is reminding people to be careful when navigating flood waters. People can go to this link for more information.

Boise State University issued an alert at 8:15 p.m., telling students the storm caused flooding on campus and asked students to remain indoors. The university issued another alert just before 9 p.m. telling students the lightning hazard had passed but flooding is still on campus grounds, and advised people to avoid the University, Lincoln, Earle and surrounding intersections.

ACHD asks those to check their nearest storm drains to prevent flooding. Residents can use a rake to clear debris away if possible. Downed trees and heavy flooding should be reported to ACHD and they ask people to be considerate of crews working to resolve these issues.

Fore more information about storm drains, click here.

