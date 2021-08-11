Treefort Music Festival to require vaccination proof or negative COVID-19 test

The requirement for the September festival will apply to everyone over the age of 12, including fans, musicians, performers, staff, volunteers and vendors.

BOISE, Idaho — Only those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or can prove they are negative for the disease will be allowed into music venues at this year's Treefort Music Festival.

Treefort, which draws tens of thousands of people to downtown Boise, has been pushed back twice due to coronavirus concerns. The festival is now set to go forward Sept. 22 - 26, 2021.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required of everyone over the age of 12, including fans, musicians, performers, staff, volunteers, vendors, and members of the press. A negative COVID-19 test must be from the previous 48 hours to be accepted.

For vaccination cards, staff will accept a physical or digital card, or a photo of the card.

Rapid tests will be available on-site, pending a medical screening, but Treefort is encouraging those who are not vaccinated to get tested ahead of time.

Those who provide the documentation will be given a “TMF Pre-Check” wristband that must be kept on for the duration of the festival in order to get into venues.

Organizers are also asking those who attend to bring masks, as they will be required for some events.

"Treefort strongly encourages attendees to be fully vaccinated before the festival, and encourages Treeforters age 12 and under to wear a mask during the fest," organizers wrote.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or been exposed to someone who has in the past 14 days, as well as those who have experienced coronavirus symptoms in the last 48 hours, are asked to stay home.

In addition to the vaccine or negative test requirement, Treefort will set up hand-washing and sanitizing stations, increase trash collection, sanitize mics between all music sets and panels, and have a medical tent set up. Central District Health will also inspect all venues to determine whether food, beverage, and sanitary stations are adequate.

Refunds will be issued on a case-by-case basis, according to the festival. Those who want a refund can email tickets@treefortmusicfest.com.

For more information about this year's safety protocols, click here.

