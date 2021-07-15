Treefort Music Fest releases more details about concerts, tickets and venues

The five-day festival will bring in more than 430 artists to downtown Boise on September 22-26.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: This video originally aired in April 2021 when the organizers released plans for the return of Treefort.

The countdown is on to the 9th annual Treefort Music Fest. Organizers have announced more details about the concert schedule, tickets and new venues for the fall event.



The five-day festival will bring in more than 430 artists to downtown Boise on September 22nd to the 26th.



Festival-goers can start planning ahead on the free Treefort mobile app.



Nearly 45 venues will host artists in downtown Boise and more than half of them will be open to all-ages.

New Treefort venues include Western Proper, Mad Swede Brew Hall, KIN, Boise Presbyterian Church (named Sanctuary on schedule, 1185 W.

Grove Street), and Lost Grove Brewing.



The main stage will be located at its usual spot on the corner of 12th Street and Grove Street. Performances will begin on Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m.



Treefort also announced that it will release a limited quantity of single-day tickets and single-venue tickets. All tickets will be available at 10 a.m. MT on Friday, July 16.

Treefort 9 tickets are priced as follows:

- Early birds, locals-only: SOLD OUT

- 5-Day Discovery: $250 (available until September 1)

- 5-Day Bedhead: $290 (available September 1 until festival)

- 5-Day ZIPLINE: $420

- 5-Day U21: $150

- Single day tickets (Wed-Sun): $100

- Main Stage (Wed-Sun): $50

- Kids under age 12: Free

