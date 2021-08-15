Treasure Valley restaurants now facing supply shortages

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the demand for supply is high as business has picked up considerably, leaving some businesses without necessary supplies.

BOISE, Idaho — A shortage in supplies is making operations challenging for restaurants and food trucks in the Treasure Valley.

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and businesses begin opening up, the demand for supply is high as business has picked up considerably. In addition to staffing shortages, restaurants are now facing supply shortages.

Yvonne Anderson-Thomas has owned the Brown Shuga Soul Food food truck in Boise for more than ten years. She said it has been a struggle to find a lot of necessary supplies needed to run her food truck, such as styrofoam containers, cups and plates,

“You might get a shipment in and then the next day, it’s gone for a week or so," Anderson-Thomas said. "Then there’s no deliveries and when there is no deliveries then we can’t get the stuff."

Not only are certain items hard to find, but Anderson-Thomas said they are more expensive than she’s ever seen before.

"For instance gloves, gloves are like $100 a case now and they used to be like $30-$40 a case,” she said.

The increase in price has drastically cut profits but raising prices for customers can be a challenge, according to Anderson-Thomas.

As an alternative, she has been turning to cater events, something she said is more predictable. Typically, she is paid in advance and therefore is able to buy supplies ahead of time, versus showing up to any given event and hoping for the best.

"We go there, we sit, we buy all the food, we pay our employees. The supplies, gas for the generator for this food truck and for my diesel pick-up truck," she explained. "So I’m already out $500-$600 before I even get to the event, and then I have to wait and figure out [if] anybody going to come."

She is hopeful that her business will still run strong and customers will understand. However, relying on large events to make a living can be uncertain, especially as large gatherings are threatened by the fourth surge of COVID-19 cases.

“If we shut down again, I think it’s going to be not a very good situation," Anderson-Thomas said. "We are just starting to get back to work, so if that happens again I don’t know, I can’t even imagine."

