Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says city leaders are watching the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations very closely before deciding to reinstate any restrictions.

BOISE, Idaho — No new COVID-19 restrictions in Boise for now.

The city did recently issue a mask mandate for all indoor city facilities because of increased community spread of COVID and low vaccination rates in Ada County. It applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status.

But, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean says city leaders are watching the rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations very closely before making any decisions on reinstating restrictions, such as limits on gathering sizes or a citywide mask mandate.

Mayor Lauren McLean: Right now what we're doing is what we've done this entire time, and that is work closely with medical professionals and ask and hear from them what they think we ought to be doing and recognizing that we have to protect people and public health first in order for our community to thrive. And so we took the first step in conjunction with medical professionals to do as all employers should be doing, is protecting their employees by having mask mandates within our own facilities, and we'll continue to monitor the data and listen to the needs from public health professionals and our hospital systems.

Doug Petcash: We have big events coming up pretty soon, like Treefort Music Festival, which was rescheduled. As of now, are those all still a go, or they at risk of being canceled?

Mayor McLean: You know, every event organizer is looking closely at how they continue to do what they want to do for the community in ways that will protect community. I really appreciate the leadership we've seen from businesses, event organizers, others, such as the markets downtown that want to continue to be able to operate and ensure that we're all safe while we enjoy each other. So right now I expect that any leader of an organization or event is doing what we've done, which is monitoring the data and making sure the plans are right and taking every step they can to protect those of us that will enjoy the events in the future.



Mayor McLean says the City of Boise is offering an incentive to city employees who get vaccinated, but at this point, she does not anticipate a vaccination mandate for workers.

In this interview Mayor McLean also discusses how the city is addressing the affordable housing shortage and homelessness, a major environmental initiative to be carbon neutral by 2050 and the brand new Cherie Buckner-Webb Park downtown.

