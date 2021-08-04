Live at 1:30 p.m. - Boise mayor, hospital leaders to discuss rising COVID-19 cases

Idaho saw 533 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 680 new cases on Tuesday, with a total of 12 deaths over the two days.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will join healthcare leaders for a briefing Wednesday afternoon as COVID-19 cases begin to climb once more in Ada County, particularly among the unvaccinated.

Primary Health CEO Dr. David Peterman, St. Luke's Health System Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jim Souza, and Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Executive Medical Director Dr. Patrice Burgess are all expected to offer comments alongside the mayor.

Idaho saw 533 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 680 new cases on Tuesday, with a total of 12 deaths over the two days. Hospital officials have said the overwhelming majority of those who are now hospitalized or critically ill with the disease are unvaccinated.

Over the past week, Idaho has reported 2,874 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 COVID-19-related deaths. There have been a total of 202,032 COVID-19 cases and 2,209 COVID-19-related deaths in Idaho since the start of the pandemic. Details at https://t.co/BYu73eUZir — DHW (@IDHW) August 4, 2021

The briefing, which begins at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed live in this story, comes one day after the Boise School District voted that all students and staff must wear a mask indoors next school year, regardless of vaccination status.

Health officials say the Delta variant of coronavirus is contributing to the latest spike. The variant is significantly more contagious than the original strain, deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner said, with each person infected with the strain spreading it on average to 5 to 9 people.

The COVID-19 vaccine protects against the Delta variant, doctors say. Although there have been some breakthrough cases in people who are vaccinated, they are often milder and do not lead to hospitalizations, according to health officials.

