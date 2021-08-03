Boise school board discussing COVID-19 plan for 2021-22 school year Tuesday night

A special meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the district office, and will be livestreamed.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is a report that aired July 30 on the Central District Health Department's new guidelines for classrooms.

The Boise School District Board of Trustees is set to act Tuesday evening on a pandemic operations plan for the upcoming school year.

A special board meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Boise School District Service Center, located at 8169 West Victory Road. The meeting also will be streamed live online.

Under pandemic-plan changes approved on July 12, all unvaccinated students, staff and visitors are encouraged to wear masks in school buildings. Masks are optional for students and staff who are vaccinated.

The upcoming special meeting comes as new COVID-19 cases are again increasing, after a steady decrease that lasted from early April into July. Ada County currently is considered an area of "substantial" spread.

Central District Health on Friday issued new guidelines for modifying classroom settings during the next school year.

Boise Schools Public Affairs Administrator Dan Hollar said the purpose of Tuesday's meeting is to "brief the trustees on the most recent guidance from health professionals, updated COVID community spread information, and discuss what adjustments may need to be made" to the COVID Operations Plan for this fall.

Everyone who attends Tuesday's meeting in person is required to comply with all school district, city, county and state COVID-19 orders.

The agenda and livestream links are posted on the Boise school board website. The livestream link will be activated shortly before the meeting begins.

Written testimony must be emailed by 2 p.m. Tuesday to sharon.mast@boiseschools.org. The board will not take oral testimony from the public during the meeting.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus