Trash continues to be an ongoing problem at Grimes Creek

BOISE, Idaho — "Please pick up after yourselves" - the Boise County Sheriff's Office made that plea in a post that also shows a deputy's pickup full of trash from the Grimes Creek area.

The message on Facebook also says the trash has been left by locals as well as visitors.

But it looks like the deputy isn't alone in the efforts to clean up Grimes Creek and other recreation areas in Boise County. Several residents commenting on Facebook, and some we've talked to for other stories, say they've been picking up trash too.



The county and the Forest Service issued an emergency area closure for Grimes Creek last fall because of damage and sanitation problems from heavy use.