Temporary emergency closure mandated for Grimes Creek

The popular recreation area is temporarily closed to address sanitation issues and repair resource damage to the creek.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho City Ranger District is partnering with several Boise County officials to address the heavy recreation use at Grimes Creek, a popular recreation area in the county.

In order to prevent further damage and sanitation issues, Boise County has mandated a temporary closure of Grimes Creek.

Every week, the seven-mile recreation ground is filled with campers and outdoor enthusiasts, according to Boise County Sheriff's Office. The result is sanitation issues and ecological damage to the area.

ICRD will work with the Boise County Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Managers to remove litter and repair resource damage in the area. Visitors have caused damage by littering, creating off-road ATV trails, exceeding posted speed limits and leaving campfires burning, according to BCSO.

"With the help of our partners, and the community, we are developing short and long-term solutions," Idaho City District Ranger Brant Petersen said. "We want to continue to provide a safe area that people can enjoy."

