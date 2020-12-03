Tips lead investigators to Boise aggravated battery suspect

Mario Ramirez is accused of throwing beer on people before punching one man in the face.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are thanking the public after tipsters helped identify the suspect in an attack in Boise more than a month ago.

Mario Ramirez, 21, was arrested Tuesday evening as he was leaving his home in Nampa. Ramirez is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery, as well as misdemeanor counts of battery and assault with attempt to commit violent injury.

Boise Police had asked for the public's help identifying a suspect after an assault in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of Milwaukee Street on Feb. 7. Police say Ramirez approached two victims in the parking lot and threw beer on them, before threatening one of the victims and punching him in the face.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators released a photo of the attacker and asked for any witnesses to come forward.

The department said they received multiple tips that ultimately led detectives to Ramirez.

"This is another example of our community members caring and reaching out to us to help our detectives solve a violent crime," Boise Police Sgt. Justin Kendall said. "We had a tremendous response from the public which led to the identification and arrest of this suspect. We would like to thank the citizens and our media partners for stepping up and helping to keep our community safe."