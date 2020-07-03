Boise Police asking for help in identifying aggravated battery suspect

Officers say a man threw beer on two victims and punched one of them before leaving the scene in a February incident.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police officers announced on Friday that they are continuing an investigation into an aggravated battery incident that occurred on Feb. 7. Officials say the incident took place outside a business near the 300 block of N. Milwaukee Street, close to Boise Towne Square, at around 7 p.m.

Reports say the suspect approached the two victims in the parking lot of the business and threw beer on them before punching one of the victims in the face, threatening the other and leaving the scene. Officers say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with minimal injuries.

The two victims told police they did not know the suspect prior to the incident.

Officials describe the suspect as a 5'9" light-skinned male with dark hair. The suspect was wearing a blue Dodgers jacket, dark jeans and blue shoes, according to officers.

Boise Police is asking anyone with information about the suspect or the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at (208) 343-2677 or visit their website.

