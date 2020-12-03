Boise man arrested on kidnapping, rape charges in domestic violence case

Police say the man later barricaded himself inside the home where the alleged attack occurred.

A Boise man faces four felony charges after police say he beat and sexually assaulted a woman early Wednesday morning.

Neil T. Bunker, 45, was arrested at the home where the alleged attack occurred, and booked on charges of rape, kidnapping, attempted strangulation, and domestic violence.

The incident happened before 1:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Dorian and Hervey streets, on the Boise Bench.

According to Boise police, officers investigating a reported domestic battery found an injured woman in the front yard of the home. She was later taken to a local hospital to be treated for what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say Bunker had beaten the woman and choked her before sexually assaulting her. She was able to run from the home at one point, but the suspect grabbed her and dragged her back inside.

The woman fled the house again and was able to call police from a neighbor’s home.

Police say Bunker left the home before police got there, but he later returned and refused to come out of the home, prompting a four-hour standoff with officers.

He eventually came out of the home and surrendered to police.

Whitney Elementary was briefly placed into shelter-in-place mode because it is near the home where the standoff occurred.

Bunker is currently being held in the Ada County Jail. He is due to make his first court appearance on Thursday.

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. FACES of Hope is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All their services are free. You can also call the Women's and Children's Alliance hotline at 208-343-7025 or the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

