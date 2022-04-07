Three Florida women injured after crash with semi-truck in eastern Idaho

The driver of the Toyota Camry was attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck on the driver's side by a Peterbilt semi-truck.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Three Florida women were injured in a car crash involving a semi-truck Sunday night, on US20 in Fremont County.

Idaho State Police (ISP) say a 61-year-old woman from Brandon, Florida, was driving on US20 in a 2022 Toyota Camry when she stopped on the westbound shoulder near milepost 395. She had two passengers with her, a 35-year-old woman from Lithia, Florida and a 29-year-old woman from Brandon, Florida.

According to police, the driver of the Camry was attempting to make a U-turn to get onto the eastbound lane when it was struck on the driver's side by a Peterbilt semi-truck traveling westbound. The driver of the Peterbilt was a 49-year-old man from Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The driver of the Toyota Camry needed to be extracted from the vehicle and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Her passengers were transported by ground ambulance.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured. All occupants involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.

The roadway was blocked for 10 minutes in order for the air ambulance to land.

This crash remains under investigation by ISP.

