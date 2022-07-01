Nampa man dies in crash

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, Idaho State Police said.

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A car crash in eastern Idaho has killed an 88-year-old man from Nampa, Idaho State Police said on Friday.

ISP began investigating the crash at 12:38 a.m. It occurred on westbound U.S Highway 20 in Fremont County, according to an ISP news release.

The man was driving a a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup pulling at 2013 Dutch Camp trailer, going west on the highway.

According to ISP, he drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, drove off the left shoulder and overturned the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation and the man's name has not yet been released.

