Nampa man accused of hit-and-run, assault at business

NAMPA, Idaho — A Nampa man is in jail on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and hit-and-run charges related to a crash that injured a woman as well as an assault reported at a business early Friday.

Trevor Stebbins, 32, was arrested at a home on South Banner. The Nampa Police Department said he initially refused to come out, and the Special Operations Group was activated. Stebbins eventually came out and was arrested without incident.

The Nampa Police Department says at about 12:48 a.m. Friday, officers responding to a report of a woman injured near the Rollerdrome on 10th Avenue South found the woman with "obvious life-threatening injuries." She had been struck by a vehicle.

Nampa P.D. officers, Nampa Fire personnel and Canyon County Paramedics performed life-saving measures. An ambulance crew took the woman to the hospital, where she had surgery. Her current condition is not known.

The suspect, later identified as Stebbins, ran away after the crash, police said, and police believe an acquaintance picked him up near 16th Avenue South and 7th Street South.

Nampa Police also say investigating officers discovered Stebbins was involved in an aggravated assault with a gun at a business near the scene of the crash on 10th Avenue South. Stebbins may have discarded a handgun somewhere between the crash scene and where he was picked up. Police ask anyone who finds the gun to not touch it, and call Nampa Dispatch immediately at 208-465-2257 (select option 2).

