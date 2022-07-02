Three-vehicle crash east of Twin Falls

One driver failed to yield to the right of way, causing him to collide with two other vehicles. No injuries were reported.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred east of Twin Falls on July 1st, at 4:38 p.m.

Police say a 46-year-old man from Bellevue, WA, was driving southbound in a Chrysler Pacifica on 3300 E, a 50-year-old Rupert woman was traveling eastbound on 3900 N. in a Ford Explorer and a 57-year-old woman from Kimberly was stopped at the stop sign of the intersection in a Subaru Crosstrek.

The Chrysler Pacifica failed to yield the right of way, according to police, and collided with the Ford Explorer and the Subaru Crosstrek.

All the drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The accident caused the roadway to be blocked for approximately an hour.

This incident is under active investigation by ISP.

