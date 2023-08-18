There's still time to float the Boise River

Reduced float schedules will begin Monday, Aug. 21. Here's when the park will be open and closed.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 Boise River float season comes to a close on Sept. 4, so there's still time to grab a tube, some snacks, some sunblock and make your way down to Barber Park.

Reduced float schedules will begin Monday, Aug. 21. Here's when the park will be open and closed:

Open August 18 – 20

Closed August 21 – 24

Open August 25 – 27

Closed August 28 – 31

Open September 1 – 4

The parking kiosk at Barber Park is also closed Monday through Thursday, Aug. 21-24 and Aug. 28-31. Parking on those days is free. Shuttle bus services and equipment rentals will be open and the $7 parking fee will be in effect Fridays through Sundays for the remainder of the season, according to 'Float the Boise.'

Weekends are busier, so expect to plan accordingly. The river is currently running around 600 cubic feet per second and river guests should assume the float will last around three hours. Children ages 14 and under are required to wear a life jacket on the water, according to Idaho law.

Do not park in drop-off areas, 30-minute zones or no parking areas in close neighborhoods.

Watch more Local News: