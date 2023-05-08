Elkhorn Fire burns more than 24,000 acres, remains uncontained

The Elkhorn Fire has burned an estimated 24,054 acres and remains uncontained. Structures were lost at Allison Ranch and Yellow Pine Ranch as a result.

IDAHO, USA — The Elkhorn Fire burning in the Salmon River corridor has reached an estimated 24,054 acres and remains uncontained, the U.S. Forest Service said Saturday morning. The fire was discovered July 24, roughly 40 miles east of Riggins and began along the south side of the Salmon River.

During a fire storm on July 30, one structure was lost at Yellow Pine Ranch, and seven buildings were lost at Allison Ranch. Officials said the Elkhorn Fire went on a "20,000-acre run of extreme fire behavior" up the Salmon River.

Mark Burke called the damage at Allison Ranch "tough to see." He said the caretakers, Gloria and Jim Mozingo, started working at the ranch decades ago. The couple lost their home there, two other cabins, the main lodge and several other supporting structures.

Before the fire, Burke said the ranch was the greenest he had ever seen it.

He said Gloria and Jim are quite popular on the river. People rafting often stop by the ranch's museum. To help support the Mozingo's through this time, Burke organized a GoFundMe.

"Their legacy is the investment they've made in the lives of many, many people through the years," Burke said.

Fire information officer Brian Harris said the fire is extremely hard to fight because it is at the bottom of a very steep canyon. Despite the difficult conditions, he believes all of the firefighters are trying their best to make progress.

On Friday, fire progression slowed as clouds and precipitation rolled into the area. Officials with the Payette National Forest said the Elkhorn Fire experienced heat along the northeast perimeter of the Salmon River and southeast perimeter to Magpie Creek, from the Mallard Creek drainage on the east.

"Firefighters are conducting a point protection, confine and contain strategy that includes assessments in the Whitewater Ranch and Vitta Point areas," Saturday's news release said. "Numerous structures along the northwest side of the fire perimeter are being evaluated, while yesterday crews completed preparation of values at risk including bridges, cabins, lodges and historical sites along the river corridor."

Map of the Elkhorn Fire as of Saturday, Aug. 5:

254 personnel are assigned to the Elkhorn Fire as of Saturday morning. The fire is burning in timber, brush and grass. While fire behavior has not ramped up amid precipitation, there has not been enough precipitation to cool heavy fuels, the Forest Service said.

Salmon River raft launching from Corn Creek, which was previously closed, resumed on Thursday, Aug. 3. Officials ask rafters not to stop in the fire area, adding "it is best to move through the fire area in the early morning hours." Smoke is slightly decreasing visibility within the Salmon River drainage.

On Saturday, officials with the Payette National Forest announced boaters will be required to stop at Hancock Campsite on river left and river mile 26.1 starting Sunday, Aug. 6. Boaters are required to stop to receive information on passing through and camping in the area of the Elkhorn Fire. More information is included in the post below:

Elkhorn Fire River Rafting Management, August 5, 2023 8:00p.m. McCall, Idaho – Beginning August 6, 2023 boaters are... Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Payette National Forest on Saturday, August 5, 2023

The road to Whitewater remains closed for public traffic on Saturday, and a temporary emergency closure is in place. The closure includes all roads, trails and the area east of Mallard Creek drainage and through the Bargamin Creek drainage, north of Bat Point.

There is also closures in place on the Payette National Forest side of the Salmon River. The Magruder Corridor Road is open. More information on the Payette National Forest closure can be found by clicking here. The order is in effect through Sept. 30, 2023, at 6 p.m., unless rescinded.

"Firefighters are assessing and implementing structure protection measures from Arctic Point upriver to Lantz Bar. Given the fire’s slow progression to the northeast, the firefighters will conduct an early assessment of the Sheep Hill lookout," the U.S. Forest Service said on Saturday.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

For more information on the Elkhorn Fire, including closures and announcements, click here.

