Garden City's Flipside Music Fest releases full lineup

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Duck Club's Flipside Music Fest is returning to Garden City. The second annual music and arts festival has released its full lineup and tickets are now on sale. The event takes place from Sept. 22 until Sept. 24, running throughout local venues and businesses scattered about Garden City.

The lineup includes local and international groups like The Walkmen, The Shivas and Babe Rainbow, to name a few.

Single and three day passes are going fast. This is an all-ages, outdoor festival that highlights over 75 local and touring artists, alongside art exhibits and murals with 21+ events in the evenings. Late night afterparty admission will be included with both single and three day passes.

People can use their app from Treefort to access the lineup for the Flipside Festival by updating the Treefort app.

Ticket prices are available on Duck Club's website.

Here is the full Flipside 2023 lineup to date:

The Walkmen

The Regrettes

George Clanton

Babe Rainbow

CHAI

Magic Sword

Eggy

Frost Children

Cable Ties

Roar

Iguana Death Cult

Spoon Benders

De Lux (DJ set)

The Shivas

26fix

The Red Pears

Sego

Pixie and the Partygrass Boys

Jeff Crosby

Harmless

Angel Abaya

Death's Dynamic Shroud

Club Chow

Lobo Lara

Afrosonics

Healing Potpourri

Moon Owl's Mages

Mexican Slum Rats

60 Juno

Causeway

Chief Broom

Blix

Plum Vision

Nick Delffs

Mungo

Hillfolk Noir

St. Terrible

Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers

Rat Champion

Ealdor Bealu

RahKeem

Sheep Bridge Jumpers

Crush The Monster

Mandias

The BOMB Pulse

Floating Witch's Head

Trauma Kit

aka Belle

Ryan Curtis

Papas

Sunsmith

Bittermint

Dan Costello

Strangelily

Aterrima

Orographic

Josh Mansell

Wet Pet

Nuppeppo

Petal Party

Porcelain Tongue

Mall Goth Moths

Bone Haus

No Can Fly

Bet On Red

The Madcap Laughs

Bailey Allen Baker

Boise Rock School

xox

Tyrus Newell

Moon Reservoir

Trippy Hearts

Rodeo Screams

Data Lake

Black Spring

