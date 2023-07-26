Garden City's Flipside Music Fest releases full lineup

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Duck Club's Flipside Music Fest is returning to Garden City. The second annual music and arts festival has released its full lineup and tickets are now on sale. The event takes place from Sept. 22 until Sept. 24, running throughout local venues and businesses scattered about Garden City.
The lineup includes local and international groups like The Walkmen, The Shivas and Babe Rainbow, to name a few.
Single and three day passes are going fast. This is an all-ages, outdoor festival that highlights over 75 local and touring artists, alongside art exhibits and murals with 21+ events in the evenings. Late night afterparty admission will be included with both single and three day passes.
People can use their app from Treefort to access the lineup for the Flipside Festival by updating the Treefort app.
Ticket prices are available on Duck Club's website.
Here is the full Flipside 2023 lineup to date:
The Walkmen
The Regrettes
George Clanton
Babe Rainbow
CHAI
Magic Sword
Eggy
Frost Children
Cable Ties
Roar
Iguana Death Cult
Spoon Benders
De Lux (DJ set)
The Shivas
26fix
The Red Pears
Sego
Pixie and the Partygrass Boys
Jeff Crosby
Harmless
Angel Abaya
Death's Dynamic Shroud
Club Chow
Lobo Lara
Afrosonics
Healing Potpourri
Moon Owl's Mages
Mexican Slum Rats
60 Juno
Causeway
Chief Broom
Blix
Plum Vision
Nick Delffs
Mungo
Hillfolk Noir
St. Terrible
Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers
Rat Champion
Ealdor Bealu
RahKeem
Sheep Bridge Jumpers
Crush The Monster
Mandias
The BOMB Pulse
Floating Witch's Head
Trauma Kit
aka Belle
Ryan Curtis
Papas
Sunsmith
Bittermint
Dan Costello
Strangelily
Aterrima
Orographic
Josh Mansell
Wet Pet
Nuppeppo
Petal Party
Porcelain Tongue
Mall Goth Moths
Bone Haus
No Can Fly
Bet On Red
The Madcap Laughs
Bailey Allen Baker
Boise Rock School
xox
Tyrus Newell
Moon Reservoir
Trippy Hearts
Rodeo Screams
Data Lake
Black Spring
