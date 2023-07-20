Record-breaking start to the Boise River float season

Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, 2023 are now the busiest two days in the history of Barber Park with Sunday being in the number one spot.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Tens of thousands of people have already done one of the the most popular summer activities that Boise has to offer: floating the Boise River.

According to Boise Parks and Recreation, parking and shuttle bus use numbers show that over the first few weeks of the official float season, visitation is up about 20% over 2022.

Boise Parks and Rec said during the first 20 days of the 2032 float season, Barber Park accommodated for over 11,000 vehicles, which is an 18% increase over last year.

They also mentioned that over 17,000 people rode a shuttle bus during the same time which is a 22% increase over the last season.

In terms of total vehicles, Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16, 2023 are now the busiest two days in the history of Barber Park with Sunday being in the number one spot and Saturday sitting in the number two spot.

KTVB's Hector Mendoza floated the Boise River on Thursday to see what advice people had for those who have never been on the river or what to remind the people who have floated.

"Park at Payette Brewery, take a [shuttle] bus and rent a raft," said Patty Burke, a resident floating the Boise. "Make sure you also have water, sunscreen and snacks."

KTVB also spoke with the John Tullius, the General Manager for Boise River Raft and Tube -- he said that they have added a concession stand that provides food, sunscreen, air pumps and other things that might be need during a float incase someone forgets the essentials.

Watch more Local News: