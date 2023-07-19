Coroner: Man found dead in Boise River was reported missing in April

The man whose body was found July 13 was identified Wednesday morning.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A decomposed body found the night of Thursday, July 13, in the Boise River in Eagle was that of a Boise man who was reported missing earlier this year, the Ada County Coroner announced Wednesday.

Ada County Sheriff's deputies began investigating after some people playing on the river reported finding the body south of East Whitby Lane. That was at about 6:40 p.m. last Thursday. The sheriff's office said the body was along the bank, partially submerged.

The office of Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle identified the body as that of Eric Jorgensen, 65, and a resident of Boise. The coroner's office said Jorgensen had been reported missing on April 26.

The cause and manner of death are pending, the coroner said, and any further information is pending investigation. The Ada County Sheriff's Office continues to look into Jorgensen's death.

