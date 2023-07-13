Body found along Boise River in Eagle

An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found on the bank of the Boise River Thursday evening in Eagle, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found partially submerged in the Boise River Thursday evening, an Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told KTVB.

Police said a group of people recreating in the Boise River found the body after smelling an odor just south of East Whitby Lane in Eagle around 6:40 p.m. The body was located on the banks of the river.

Officials have not yet identified the body, or the person's gender, based on its condition. The sheriff's office said there are no immediate signs of a crime, but they are still investigating.

The Ada County Coroner, Eagle Police and additional investigators are on scene gathering evidence. Crime tape is set up in the area where the body was found along the Boise Greenbelt, and officials are asking people to avoid the general area Thursday evening. The Greenbelt is still open.

An Ada County spokesperson told KTVB the body appears to have been there for an extended period of time.

The sheriff's office said it will provide more information as it becomes available, and the Ada County Coroner will identify the person.

Eagle Police are investigating a report of a body found on the bank of the Boise River just south of E. Whitby Lane. People recreating by the river around 6:40 pm detected a smell and found the body partially submerged in the water nearby. pic.twitter.com/OKnaNtZ8oU — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) July 14, 2023

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.